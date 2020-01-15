BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.64.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $530.26. 1,005,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.74 and its 200 day moving average is $464.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.42 and a 1-year high of $531.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

