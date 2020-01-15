BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.64.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.26. 971,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.40 and a 1-year high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

