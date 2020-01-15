BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $530.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,767. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $401.42 and a 52 week high of $531.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

