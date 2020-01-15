BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

NYSE BLK traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.35. 643,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,663. BlackRock has a one year low of $393.40 and a one year high of $525.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

