BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $570.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $535.00. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.64.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $12.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $393.40 and a twelve month high of $525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $0. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.