BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $826.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

