Blakecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $16,704.00 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,633.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01855346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.03683234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00642700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00738066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00086197 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00594930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,518 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.