BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,801.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BLAST has a total market cap of $55,801.00 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039373 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004874 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.