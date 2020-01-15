Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.