BlitzPredict Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $362.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $84,774.00 and $362.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003674 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025375 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

