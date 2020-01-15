Block Array Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Block Array has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $10,742.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.34 or 0.06047810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026259 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036552 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

