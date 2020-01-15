Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0041 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $92,801.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.