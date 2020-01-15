Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $18,179.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,458,806 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

