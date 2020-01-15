Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 25% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $360,129.00 and approximately $13,941.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

