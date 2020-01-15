BlockStamp (BST) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00018270 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $209,549.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,724,681 coins and its circulating supply is 26,181,715 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

