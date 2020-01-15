BlockStamp Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and $176,163.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00018407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038792 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000623 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004863 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,725,694 coins and its circulating supply is 26,182,728 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

