Blocktix Trading Up 43.3% Over Last 7 Days (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Blocktix has a total market cap of $271,906.00 and approximately $956.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

