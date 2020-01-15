Blue Apron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $50,305. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $579,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

