Blue Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $246,938.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $246,938.00 and $118.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

