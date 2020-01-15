BMO Capital Markets Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $119.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

NYSE FRC opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 68,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $767,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

