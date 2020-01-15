BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

Shares of BNP opened at €51.32 ($59.67) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.98. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

