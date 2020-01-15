BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €51.39 ($59.76) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.98.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

