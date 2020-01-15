BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.28 ($63.11).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

EPA BNP opened at €51.56 ($59.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.98. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

