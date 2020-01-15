Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.76. 24,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$37.60 and a one year high of C$49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

