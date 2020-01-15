Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 4,355 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,023,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 2,927,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

