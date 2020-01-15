Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 151.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

