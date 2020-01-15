Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,790 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2,491.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 146,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,999.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

