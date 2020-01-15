Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 736,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

