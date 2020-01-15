Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,045 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,801,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,578. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

