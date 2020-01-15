Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 14,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

