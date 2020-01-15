Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in American Water Works by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Water Works by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

