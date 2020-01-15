Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 64,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,247. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

