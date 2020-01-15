Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NEE stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $247.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

