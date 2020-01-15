Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 3,914,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

