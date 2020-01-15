Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $52,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.