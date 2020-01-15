Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,698,000 after buying an additional 270,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 410,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.