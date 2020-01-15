Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Xylem by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. 25,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,733. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock worth $924,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

