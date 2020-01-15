Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 296,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 103.1% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

DHR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,703. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.04 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.