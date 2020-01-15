Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

