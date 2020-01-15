Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 16,770 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $39,026,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $32,522,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 3,201,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,144. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.