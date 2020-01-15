Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 2,381 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.80. 1,574,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average is $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

