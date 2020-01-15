Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.