Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 2,512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 7,312,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

