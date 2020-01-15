Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 4,438 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 1,011,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

