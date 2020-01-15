Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

