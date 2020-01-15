Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $229.25. The stock had a trading volume of 606,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,985. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $158.16 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

