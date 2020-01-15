Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $506.53 million, a P/E ratio of -382.33 and a beta of 1.00.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

