BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.