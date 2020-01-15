Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.78. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,353. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.