Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.57. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

